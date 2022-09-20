Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 33,433 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Tellurian by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TELL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Tellurian Trading Down 1.3 %

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.