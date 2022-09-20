Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Purchases C$218,957.10 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kelly John Marshall acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.99 per share, with a total value of C$218,957.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,957.10.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

