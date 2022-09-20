Graviocoin Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $60.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00278861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002509 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031485 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $633.00 or 0.03306047 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

