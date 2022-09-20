Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $699,180.18 and $19.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,101.21 or 0.99993312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010658 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00065160 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.