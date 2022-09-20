Grimm Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 488.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $71,801.56 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grimm has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,081.76 or 1.00139847 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.
Buying and Selling Grimm
Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.