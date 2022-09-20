GXChain Achieves Market Cap of $44.94 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $44.94 million and $2,138.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013123 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

