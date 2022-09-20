H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. H.B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.10-$4.35 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $3,396,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

