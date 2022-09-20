Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Update

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.