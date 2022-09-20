Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 1,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

About Harbour Energy



Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

