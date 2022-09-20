Harvest Finance Price Tops $39.14 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $39.14 or 0.00203292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00119834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00869782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 coins and its circulating supply is 681,175 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.