Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $13.20 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $13.20 million and $73,572.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00153234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00269616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00736529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00589360 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,567,997 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

