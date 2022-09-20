Head to Head Analysis: DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) and DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and DS Healthcare Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million 12.81 $220.78 million $0.40 29.53 DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Olaplex and DS Healthcare Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $26.42, indicating a potential upside of 123.73%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and DS Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats DS Healthcare Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About DS Healthcare Group

(Get Rating)

DS Healthcare Group, Inc. is a personal-care, product development and marketing company. The company develops and markets proprietary branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It research, develops and formulates its own products, consistent with its mission to provide products that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its customers. The company was founded on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.