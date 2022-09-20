Head to Head Comparison: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 13.14% 31.11% 20.91% First Solar 7.63% 3.21% 2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Everspin Technologies and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 First Solar 1 9 11 0 2.48

Earnings & Valuation

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.62%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $121.74, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than First Solar.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 2.37 $4.34 million $0.40 16.20 First Solar $2.92 billion 5.00 $468.69 million $1.76 77.86

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Solar beats Everspin Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

