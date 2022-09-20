Head-To-Head Contrast: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) & MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MaxCyte and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Absci 2 0 5 0 2.43

MaxCyte presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.98%. Absci has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.51%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MaxCyte has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absci has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Absci shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -47.92% -7.60% -6.96% Absci -2,223.07% -29.31% -25.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxCyte and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 17.13 -$19.08 million ($0.20) -28.50 Absci $4.78 million 71.09 -$100.96 million ($1.26) -2.90

MaxCyte has higher revenue and earnings than Absci. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Absci, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MaxCyte beats Absci on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

