Head to Head Contrast: Comstock (NYSE:LODE) & FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -5,374.51% -19.39% -14.44% FutureFuel 4.39% 5.92% 4.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock and FutureFuel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 42.28 -$24.58 million ($0.78) -0.59 FutureFuel $321.39 million 0.88 $26.25 million $0.37 17.41

Analyst Recommendations

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FutureFuel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comstock and FutureFuel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Comstock has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Comstock on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Get Rating

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About FutureFuel

Get Rating

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. FutureFuel Corp. is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

