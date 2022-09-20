Head-To-Head Contrast: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 35.02% 6.32% 3.67% Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings for CTO Realty Growth and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.32%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $19.14, indicating a potential upside of 61.37%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.33 $27.61 million $1.28 16.02 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

