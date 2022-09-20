Head-To-Head Review: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electromed and Tivic Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $41.66 million 2.35 $2.31 million $0.26 44.46 Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 14.06 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Electromed and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Electromed presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.90%. Given Electromed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electromed is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 5.53% 6.84% 5.89% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electromed beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

