Head-To-Head Review: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) & Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Cocrystal Pharma are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Cocrystal Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 6 11 0 2.65 Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $291.65, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Cocrystal Pharma has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,254.20%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Cocrystal Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $7.57 billion 9.65 $2.34 billion $12.37 23.05 Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 16.11 -$14.19 million ($0.37) -0.90

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cocrystal Pharma. Cocrystal Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Cocrystal Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.26% 31.22% 23.72% Cocrystal Pharma N/A -22.12% -21.50%

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Cocrystal Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation. Its pipeline includes VX-864 for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-147 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX- 880, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-548, a NaV1.8 inhibitor for treatments of acute, neuropathic, musculoskeletal pain which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and CTX001 for the treatment severe SCD and TDT which is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. It has collaborations with Affinia Therapeutics, Inc.; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.; and Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; as well as Ribometrix, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany, and X-Chem, Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that is in preclinical development trials for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections; and drug discovery collaboration with HitGen and InterX Inc. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

