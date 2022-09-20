Head-To-Head Survey: BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BeiGene has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioVie has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of BeiGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of BioVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of BeiGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.6% of BioVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $1.18 billion 13.63 -$1.41 billion ($20.42) -7.58 BioVie N/A N/A -$130.25 million ($10.91) -0.22

This table compares BeiGene and BioVie’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioVie has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene. BeiGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BeiGene and BioVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -187.65% -38.58% -27.34% BioVie N/A -1,165.82% -694.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BeiGene and BioVie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 0 1 5 0 2.83 BioVie 0 0 3 0 3.00

BeiGene presently has a consensus target price of $299.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.29%. BioVie has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 382.27%. Given BioVie’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioVie is more favorable than BeiGene.

Summary

BioVie beats BeiGene on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company's clinical stage drug candidates comprise Zanubrutinib, a BTK inhibitor to treat lymphomas; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat solid and hematological cancers; Lifirafenib and BGB-3245 to treat melanoma, NSCLC, and endometrial cancer; and Sitravatinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor to treat NSCLC, melanoma, and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage drug candidates also include BGB-A333, a PD-L1 inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; Ociperlimab, a TIGIT inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; BGB-11417, a small molecule Bcl-2 inhibitor to treat mature B-cell malignancies; BGB-A445, an OX40 agonist antibody to treat solid tumors; Zanidatamab, a bispecific HER2 inhibitor to treat breast and gastric cancer; BGB-A425, a T-cell immunoglobulin and mucin-domain containing-3 inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; and BGB-15025, a small molecule inhibitor of HPK1. The company has strategic collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, and Bristol Myers Squibb company. BeiGene, Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BioVie

(Get Rating)

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing NE3107, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple myeloma and prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

