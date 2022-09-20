Head-To-Head Survey: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) vs. Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Pinnacle West Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.25 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -3.08 Pinnacle West Capital $3.80 billion 2.22 $618.72 million $4.84 15.43

Pinnacle West Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% Pinnacle West Capital 13.88% 9.04% 2.49%

Risk & Volatility

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Huaneng Power International and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle West Capital 6 4 1 0 1.55

Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus target price of $71.92, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Huaneng Power International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,814 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,258 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,821 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 475 transmission and distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,323 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

