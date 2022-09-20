Head to Head Survey: Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) versus Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.14) -12.07 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 2.29 $2.02 billion $1.13 13.72

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -30.02% -21.44% Barrick Gold 16.87% 5.95% 4.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 5 6 0 2.55

Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $26.74, suggesting a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

