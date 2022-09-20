Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $1.70 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $506.57 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.03 and its 200 day moving average is $520.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

