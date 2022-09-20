HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $165.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,460,000 after purchasing an additional 199,232 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HEICO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $154.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HEICO has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $165.61.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

