Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.3 %

HEN3 opened at €62.30 ($63.57) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($132.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €63.39 and a 200 day moving average of €62.14.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.