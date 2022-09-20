Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 805,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 89.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 51.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.5 %

HSIC stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.