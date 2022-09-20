Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $544,523.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00018524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,001.07 or 1.00059464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010722 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063896 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

