Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

