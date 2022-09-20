Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

HGLB stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

