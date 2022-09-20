Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE HIW opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,241,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

