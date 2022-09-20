Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

HIMX opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $958.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

