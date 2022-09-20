Honey (HNY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,319.00

Honey (HNY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Honey has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Honey coin can currently be bought for $11.61 or 0.00054762 BTC on exchanges. Honey has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $11,319.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00886087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

