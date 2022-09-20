Horizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.24 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $13.95 or 0.00073280 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $179.18 million and $8.24 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00287458 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00111425 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001006 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003501 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,842,419 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
