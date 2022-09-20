HSBC Downgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Reduce

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,185.71.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

