HSBC Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Hold

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €2,300.00 ($2,346.94). The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADYEY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,183.57.

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of ADYEY opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

