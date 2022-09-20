Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $227.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $227.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.45.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

