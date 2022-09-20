Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hudson Global Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth about $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 26.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hudson Global

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

