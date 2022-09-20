Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $25.09 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $25.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.86. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.04 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.17.

NYSE:HUM opened at $501.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $504.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,822,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,685,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Humana by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

