HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. HUNT has a total market cap of $40.21 million and $1.58 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00122194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00881947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

