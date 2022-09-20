Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUN. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.4 %

HUN opened at $25.79 on Monday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

