HUPAYX Hits One Day Volume of $154,919.00 (HPX)

HUPAYX (HPX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. HUPAYX has a total market capitalization of $24.81 million and $154,919.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUPAYX has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One HUPAYX coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00886087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HUPAYX Profile

HUPAYX’s genesis date was February 28th, 2020. HUPAYX’s official website is www.hupayx.com. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUPAYX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUPAYX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUPAYX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUPAYX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

