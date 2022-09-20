Husky (HUSKY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $432,987.17

Husky (HUSKY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Husky has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Husky coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Husky has a market cap of $432,987.17 and approximately $51,751.00 worth of Husky was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Husky alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00119471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00868337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Husky Profile

Husky was first traded on February 3rd, 2021. Husky’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Husky’s official Twitter account is @HuskyTokenTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Husky is www.huskytoken.com.

Buying and Selling Husky

According to CryptoCompare, “Husky is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that half the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Husky directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Husky should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Husky using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Husky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Husky and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.