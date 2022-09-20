Hydra (HYDRA) Market Capitalization Tops $19.39 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00011832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $280,027.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00122721 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hydra Profile
Hydra’s total supply is 20,579,935 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydra’s official website is hydrachain.org.
Hydra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.
