Hydra (HYDRA) Market Capitalization Tops $19.39 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00011832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $280,027.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 20,579,935 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydra’s official website is hydrachain.org.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply. Hydra provides 50% gas royalties to smart contract owners. Developers/Projects receive 50% of the transaction fees whenever their smart contract is executed by a user.The Hydra blockchain achieves transactional cost predictability through a stable gas price protocol. The gas price is governed by coin holders through a decentralized voting mechanism and is always set in fiat. An oracle monitors the price of HYDRA on exchanges and adjusts the fee settings dynamically. The result is a fixed price per transaction in USD equivalent, irrespective of the HYDRA rate, thus giving network participants and real-world business applications the stability they need.”

