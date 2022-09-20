IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 72 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 392,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,109,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 235,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UNH opened at $523.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.99. The company has a market capitalization of $489.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

