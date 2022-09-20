iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDQ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.