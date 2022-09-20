Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target Cut to €55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDMGF. UBS Group cut their price objective on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.53.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. Icade has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $79.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

