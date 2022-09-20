ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 804,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICUI opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average is $188.21. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $154.36 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.06 and a beta of 0.57.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

