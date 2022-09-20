Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Shares Up 2.1%

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.75. 25,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 85,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,949.08% and a negative return on equity of 255.18%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

