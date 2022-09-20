Impossible Finance (IF) Price Hits $0.0889 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $533,497.49 and $3,022.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
