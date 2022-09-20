Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Raised to $94.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Insider Activity

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,204 shares of company stock worth $11,677,586. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

