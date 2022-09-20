Indexed Finance Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $156,745.10 and $239.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00875800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Indexed Finance is indexed.finance.

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

